A REHABILITATION hospital in York has been temporarily closed.

White Cross Court Rehabilitation Hospital, in Wilson Drive, Huntington Road, has shut for the time being for “staffing reasons,” York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said.

The trust has also confirmed that, if needed, it could set up a dedicated community unit at White Cross Court or one of the trust’s other sites for coronavirus patients who need ongoing rehabilitation as part of their recovery, but a decision has yet to be made.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “White Cross Court has been temporarily closed for staffing reasons, and will reopen once the situation is resolved.

“A small number of patients were moved to our other community units or other suitable facilities for their needs.

“As part of our ongoing response to Covid-19 we are reviewing all of our hospitals and wards to assess how they might be best used during the pandemic. This includes assessing whether, if needed, we could have a dedicated community unit to accommodate patients with Covid-19 who require ongoing rehabilitation as part of their recovery, however at the moment this has not been decided.

“York Hospital will continue to care for patients with Covid-19, some of whom require a level of care that would not be provided in a community hospital, such as intensive care.”

White Cross Court is a community rehabilitation unit.

It provides geriatric medicine services as part of York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust’s general healthcare provision.

The hospital is registered to provide nursing care for up to 23 patients.

There are four double rooms and the remainder are for single occupancy.

Patients are admitted to regain confidence with their mobility, usually following a bone injury.

As well as White Cross Court and York Hospital, the trust also runs St Helen’s Rehabilitation Hospital in York, along with hospitals in Easingwold, Scarborough, Bridlington, Malton and Selby.