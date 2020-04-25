THIS is what firefighters are doing to help during the coronavirus pandemic – and how you can help them.

Firefighters in North Yorkshire have been called to more than 30 bonfires that have got out of control in the first four weeks of the lockdown.

And they are urging people not to burn waste if possible.

Police, fire and crime commissioner Julia Mulligan suggested tips could reopen if the suspension of green bin services and temporary closure of the tips means there are more fires.

Speaking at a police, fire and crime meeting to answer residents’ questions, Mrs Mulligan said: “I know they are reconsidering the status of the tips at the minute and whether or not they might reopen them.

“I know there are some concerns around it not being essential journeys, but if there are knock-on consequences that haven't necessarily been anticipated then we need to understand the extent to those.”

Jon Foster, deputy chief fire officer at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, outlined how firefighters are helping during the pandemic.

He said

l 12 firefighters are trained to drive ambulances for the Nightingale Hospital at Harrogate

l More than 850 vulnerable people have been phoned by firefighters for advice and a friendly chat

l More than 50 food parcels and 20 prescriptions have been delivered by firefighters

He added that firefighters are also set to help with taking people to hospitals for outpatient appointments, taking samples for Covid-19 tests at test centres, delivering scrubs and visors to frontline healthcare workers, fitting facemasks for NHS staff and moving casualties, should it be necessary.

The fire service is also continuing with its other responsibilities – but there have been fewer callouts in the past four weeks compared to the same period last year.

There were 170 fewer incidents this year – mainly due to a decrease in calls to automatic fire alarms and road traffic accidents.

And he said just 3% of staff are off work self-isolating.

Mr Foster added that the fire risk rating for both the North Yorkshire Moors and North Yorkshire Dales National Park is currently at a “very high level”.

He said: “We urge people that if you are taking exercise in these areas, please be vigilant.

“Be careful and do not take cigarettes. Don't be tempted to go and take barbecues.

“Because that just is not what we need - we do not want more fires and we do not want wildfires developing in such difficult times.”