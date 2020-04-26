A RUNNER whose plans to take part in the Manchester marathon were dashed because of the lockdown has still managed to complete the 26.2 mile run - round and round her front garden.

Hazel Kerrison, 32, of Sutton Upon Derwent, near York, who wanted to raise money for the Alzheimers Society after her Wilberfoss grandad Syd Hall recently died from dementia, said she just couldn’t put things on hold and so decided to run the same distance by doing 970 laps of the garden.