ROADWORKS are set to get underway in a York village next month.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council will start work on a £450,000 scheme to improve the road surface along Dunnington Lane, Dunnington (near Beeford), between the A165 Beverley Road and Manor Farm Access on Monday, May 4.

Work will take place from Monday - Friday and is expected to take approximately seven weeks to complete.

The narrow width of the road and the nature of the work involved will mean that a full road closure and signed traffic diversion will be in operation during the works.

The council's Streetscene Services will carry out the work.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesperson said: “We apologise in advance for the inconvenience that this road closure will cause, but these works are essential in this location. Our staff will carry out these works whilst paying full regard to social distancing and safe working practices.”