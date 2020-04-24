A SUPERMARKET chain with two large stores in York as well as several convenience shops is extending opening hours.
With stores at Monks Cross and Foss Bank as well as a host of smaller Local convenience outlets around the city, Sainsbury's has decided to stay open for longer.
By Monday the vast majority of Sainsbury's supermarkets will be open from 8am -10pm and in many convenience stores will open until 10pm or 11pm.
For elderly and vulnerable customers, the stores still offer dedicated shopping hours between 8am and 9am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. And NHS and social care workers can shop in our supermarkets from 7.30am to 8am Monday to Saturday before they open.