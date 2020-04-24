A PICK-UP truck was stolen from a farm in Haxby and driven through fields in the surrounding area, causing "substantial damage" to farming equipment, fields and fencing, North Yorkshire Police said.
The grey Mitsubishi L200 pick-up truck was taken from Crompton Farm on York Road between approximately 9.30pm on Wednesday and 5.10am on Thursday, according to the force.
The vehicle was later recovered on Strensall Road by the A1237 roundabout.
The force is asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, it is appealing for information from anyone who saw the truck being driven during those hours or saw anyone leaving the vehicle on Strensall Road.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joseph Danson, or email joseph.danson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200067486.
Comments are closed on this article.