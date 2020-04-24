NORTH Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an attempted burglary in a York village.
It happened on St Nicholas Crescent in Copmanthorpe around 10pm on Tuesday and involved one or possibly two offenders shining torches through a side window which was slightly opened, the force said.
No access was gained but it is believed this was their intention, the force added.
It is asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, it is appealing for information about anyone seen in the area behaving suspiciously or any vehicles which appeared suspicious at, or leading up to that time.
With the nice weather the force is urging all residents to take care to lock and secure windows overnight to improve the level of home security Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Dave Ellison, or email david.ellison@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200067083.
