A COURIER who delivers food and medicine to residents in lockdown has been handed a “crippling” fine for cycling through York city centre.

Union chiefs hit out at the penalty - saying it cost the driver almost an entire day’s wages - and that the council has given them “confusing guidance” that suggested city centre traffic restrictions had been lifted.

But City of York Council says the traffic restrictions were not relaxed at any point.

The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain has written to the council asking for the fine to be scrapped - saying several couriers were fined £50 by police for breaching traffic regulations on April 18. They say that is close to a day’s wages for workers.

The letter says: “Day in, day out, couriers are delivering food and groceries to those people self-isolating and the many thousands in York adhering to the stay at home instruction directive of the UK government.

“At a time when the strength of community bonds is relied upon, York’s couriers are volunteering to deliver groceries and hot meals for the NHS workers and prescriptions to those at highest risk from Covid-19.”

They said they had been told the pedestrian zone rules were suspended - and are now calling for clearer guidance.

Deliveroo and volunteer pharmacy courier Ethan Bradley is one of those fined and said: “I was absolutely shocked by the confrontational behaviour of the officer who stopped me.

“He not only grabbed my handlebars and threatened me with arrest if I did not give my details, but by not using protective equipment put both myself and my customers at risk.”

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said restrictions to stop drivers and cyclists using pedestrianised streets are still in place as normal.

They said: “Although the city centre streets are currently very quiet due to the lockdown, this does not mean that pedestrianised areas can be used by cyclists and other vehicles.

“North Yorkshire Police is not responsible for lifting or imposing these restrictions, this is a council matter, but if cyclists and drivers are breaching the restrictions police can enforce them.”

A council spokesperson said that while the bollards that are usually put up to stop people driving or cycling through the city centre in pedestrian hours were removed at the start of the lockdown, the traffic restrictions were never dropped.

They said: “Whilst food delivery couriers may be classed as essential services and key workers during the pandemic, this does not extend to a relaxation of traffic regulations for these services.

“Discussions were held early on in the pandemic about the practicality of relaxing the traffic restrictions in the central area. However for the reasons that became apparent when the bollards were not put in place for a period (increased traffic and higher than desirable speeds) it was decided that the restrictions should remain for the safety of those who still use the city centre on foot and could reasonably expect the area to be vehicle free.”