THE latest planning application for the York Central development has been submitted to City of York Council.

It outlines plans for a new bridge across the East Coast mainline, upgrades to the existing Severus Bridge on Water End and a new junction to be built off Water End connecting to the main road through York Central.

But if the plans are approved, the York Central Partnership say they will not appoint a contractor until the coronavirus restrictions are lifted. A spokesperson said they hope work will start on site in early 2021.

The first outline planning application for York Central was approved just over a year ago - on March 25 2019.

And long-awaited Government funding of £77m to enable the project to go ahead was finally announced on March 11 in the budget.

This new planning application is for the roads, paths and transport links throughout the site.

It includes

l a pedestrian and dedicated cycle lane through Leeman Road tunnel

l new parking at the station

l a bus lane along Cinder Street - a main route through the site - with priority for public transport vehicles

l new Park&Ride stops

l a new 12-space taxi rank and drop off area at the station

l a spur line linking the East Coast Mainline to the National Railway Museum and including the NRM visitor experience ride

A new four-metre wide extension for pedestrians and cyclists would also be added to Water End road bridge.

The bridge - identified in the planning documents as Severus Bridge - is named after Roman Emperor Septimius Severus, who made York his home for the final three years of his reign nearly 2,000 years ago.

The York Central Partnership - made up of Network Rail, Homes England, City of York Council and supported by the National Railway Museum - has submitted the planning application and say they will continue to work on the project through the "exceptional times" of the coronavirus outbreak.

Keith Aspden, leader of council leader, said: “York Central has huge potential to deliver benefits for residents across the city and I would like to thank our staff and partners for their efforts in reaching this major milestone, despite the significant impact of coronavirus on the city.

“Looking forward, there is no doubt that the outbreak of coronavirus will present serious challenges for York, and that is why the progression of the York Central scheme is now more important than ever, particularly in creating commercial space, well-paid jobs and sustainable communities as part of the city’s economic recovery.”