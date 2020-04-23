THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases has passed 200 for the first time - alongside another rise in North Yorkshire.
Latest figures from Public Health England show there were 209 confirmed cases in the City of York Council area today (April 23), compared with 198 yesterday.
The North Yorkshire County Council area saw a rise in the number of cases - taking the total to over 700 from 687 to 718.
The East Riding of Yorkshire Council area saw an increase, from 386 to 412.
The figures show that the total number of confirmed coronaviruscases in the UK is 138,078, 102,221 of these in England.
There have been 18,738 Covid-19 related deaths, 16,785 of these in England.