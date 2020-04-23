A RETIRED teacher from York has made a new friend in lockdown.

With fewer people about, the wildlife in the city seems to be getting bolder and Barney Sharratt was lucky enough to be visited by this roe deer in his garden today.

Barney, who is a member of The Press Camera Club and has won several club competitions for his photography, said: "It's amazing what comes to you when you are in lockdown.

"This young deer arrived in our garden here in St Chad's Wharf, in South Bank at lunchtime today.

"Being in self-isolation and doing some macro photography, I had my camera set on manual focus and a rather high iso so just managed to sort things out in time to grab a shot or two."