FIVE more patients with coronavirus have died at hospitals run by York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, taking the total number of such fatalities to 91.
The trust said one of the patients died at York Hospital, taking the total number of such fatalities there to 56.
The other four deaths happened at the trust's other hospital, Scarborough, where a total of 35 patients with Covid-19 have now died.
NHS England said that across the country, a further 514 people who tested positive for Covid-19 had died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 16,786.
It said patients were aged between 31 and 100, and 16 of them, aged between 37 and 92, had no known underlying health condition.
