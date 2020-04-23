TWO men and a woman from North Yorkshire are due to appear in court accused of committing an offence under new legislation brought in because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The incident occurred in Blenheim Terrace, Scarborough, at about 7pm on Wednesday (April 22) when police were called to a report of a group of people causing ASB and consuming alcohol.
When officers arrived at the scene, it is understood that some of the group left when directed whilst some refused, and two men and a woman, all from Scarborough, were arrested.
Following questioning in custody, all three were charged with contravening the requirement to not participate in a gathering in public of more than two people during coronavirus emergency period.
The 24 year-old man was also charged with assaulting an emergency worker.
The 29 year-old man was also charged with failing to give officer name and address when believed to have committed ASB, resisting arrest and criminal damage.
The 42 year-old woman was also charged with being drunk and disorderly.
They have been released on bail and will appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on June 1.
Comments are closed on this article.