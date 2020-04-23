CITY of York Council are encouraging organisations and residents to show their support for the outstanding work of key workers across the country by painting York blue today (April 23).

In line with the national campaign to show our appreciation on Thursdays, the council has turned famous York landmarks blue, including the City Walls, Clifford’s Tower and Millennium Bridge.

However, this Thursday, the Council is encouraging everyone in the city to #paintthecityblue and spread the message of support across York.

Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of the Council, said: “The outpouring of support for key workers over previous weeks has been great to see.

"We will continue to light up landmarks across York on Thursdays as a sign of our continued support for all key workers. I would encourage people to once again show their appreciation by joining in.

“We continue to hear about people going out of their way to help others, from delivering meals to picking up prescriptions, to joining the council’s volunteer scheme. It’s these kind acts that help to bring the city together during these difficult times and will help us get through this current crisis.”

As individuals continue to practice social distancing in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, people around the city have been putting up their blue Christmas lights or blue flags in show of support for key workers during this situation.

Beyond demonstrating support for key workers, displaying lights, whether in your window or garden, is also an opportunity to show friendship and solidarity with neighbours, reminding the more isolated that there is someone there for them even if they cannot be seen.