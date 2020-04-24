A YORK soldier has marked the first anniversary of his brother’s death in the River Ouse by rowing 100 miles and raising more than £2,400 for York Rescue Boat.

Phil Welch’s row in memory of Steven O’Neill, staged on a machine at Imphal Barracks, started at 5am last Saturday and finished at 6.50pm.

Phil said it covered the approximate distance from York to Steven’s home in The Wirral - "the journey Steven never got to make, the last journey home".

Steven, 29, drowned in the river during a night out in York city centre last April.

He was one of five people who died in York’s rivers during a tragic three-week period.

Phil, of Acomb, originally planned to set up the rowing machine in St George’s Field car park, near to the stretch of river where Steven died, but had to switch to the barracks in Fulford Road because of the coronavirus restrictions.

He said that due to the restrictions, he was on his own initially, but his wife Laura and three children came along later to support him and help get him through it.

“I also did six live feeds on Facebook using the #thelastjourney for all our friends, family and supporters to follow me along the way during the journey.”

He said his aim had been to "give something back" to the rescue boat and say thanks for the help it provided, not just on the night Steven sadly lost his life but every time the team was called out.

He also wanted to raise awareness of the service provided by the boat and of the dangers posed by the Ouse, hoping to prevent any further tragic incidents happening in the future.

“York Rescue Boat is an independent lifeboat and search and rescue charity, every single member of the team is a professional volunteer, no one receives a wage,” he said.

Donors praised Phil’s achievements on his fundraising page, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/phillip-welch1, with one supporter posting: “Absolutely amazing achievement mate. Was good to watch and a true inspiration. Rest easy and be proud. He would be.”

Another posted: “Fantastic achievement Phil and for a special brother - gone, but not forgotten.”