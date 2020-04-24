FOURTEEN businesses in York have scooped top honours in the first ever virtual Visit York Tourism Awards.
The awards showcase the best of the city’s shops, pubs, hotels, restaurants and attractions, among other categories, celebrating quality, innovation and customer service.
Many will now go forward to the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.
The winners were announced last night on Visit York’s social media channels and via a live broadcast on Minster FM.
New honours this year included Event of the Year, which went to York Maze Hallowscream, alongside the Taste of York Award, won by Roots York, and Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award which was picked up by the JORVIK Group of Attractions.
Other success stories included The Grand, York which was named Large Hotel; Grays Court Hotel, which was Small Hotel; and the Large Visitor Attraction winner was Castle Howard. Best pub went to The Drovers Arm Country Pub & Restaurant while York Gin bagged the Shop of the Year.
Sean Bullick, managing director at Make It York, said: “We are immensely proud of all the hard work that has gone on in York’s tourism industry over the last year and these awards are a way to really recognise the businesses and individuals who ensure visitors get the very best experiences in the city.
“Now, more than ever, it’s important for us to come together and celebrate the achievements of the industry.
“A huge well done to all finalists - and congratulations and good luck to all our winners who will now be going forward to the VisitEngland Excellence awards later in the year.”
Suzanne Donnelly, of headline sponsor, LNER, said: “LNER are very proud to continue our support for these awards which really showcase all the brilliant work that has taken place in York’s tourism industry over the last 12 months”
Winners of the Visit York Tourism Awards 2020:
B&B and Guest House of the Year – Woodlands Farm Thimbleby
Finalists: No.21 York
Business Events Venue of the Year - The Grand, York
Finalists: Novotel, York Barbican, York Racecourse
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year –Vale of Pickering Caravan Park
Finalists: Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges, York Holiday & Cycle Stop
Experience of the Year – The Bloody Tour of York
Highly Commended: The Cookery School at The Grand, York
Finalists: Castle Howard, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience
Event of the Year* - York Maze Hallowscream
Highly Commended: York Minster - The Northern Lights
Finalists: JORVIK Viking Festival
International Tourism Award – The Grand, York
Finalists: OE Media
Large Hotel of the Year – The Grand, York
Finalists: Grantley Hall, Hotel Indigo York, The Principal Hotel
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year – Castle Howard
Finalists: JORVIK Viking Centre, National Railway Museum
New Tourism Business of the Year – Grantley Hall
Finalists: Northwood Trail, England’s Fairy Sanctuary, OE Media, Yorkshire Appetite Food Tours
Pub of the Year – The Drovers Arm Restaurant & Country Pub
Finalists: House of Trembling Madness (Lendal), The Ackhorne, The Botanist York
Self Catering Accommodation of the Year – Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges
Finalists: Serenity Inn the City, The Enchantment Chamber
Shop of the Year* - York Gin
Highly Commended: Bluebird Bakery
Finalists: The Balloon Tree Farmshop & Café, The Shop That Must Not Be Named
Small Hotel of the Year – Grays Court Hotel
Finalists: Dean Court Hotel, The Parisi Hotel
Small Visitor Attraction - Energi Trampoline Park
Finalists: Barley Hall, Locked in Games York, Mother Shipton’s Cave, York Army Museum
Taste of York Award – Roots, York
Highly Commended: The Whippet Inn
Finalists: Plush Café, The Star Inn The City, The York Roast Co
Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award – JORVIK Group of Attractions
*Visit York only. These categories are not eligible to go forward to the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.