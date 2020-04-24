FOURTEEN businesses in York have scooped top honours in the first ever virtual Visit York Tourism Awards.

The awards showcase the best of the city’s shops, pubs, hotels, restaurants and attractions, among other categories, celebrating quality, innovation and customer service.

Many will now go forward to the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

The winners were announced last night on Visit York’s social media channels and via a live broadcast on Minster FM.

New honours this year included Event of the Year, which went to York Maze Hallowscream, alongside the Taste of York Award, won by Roots York, and Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award which was picked up by the JORVIK Group of Attractions.

Other success stories included The Grand, York which was named Large Hotel; Grays Court Hotel, which was Small Hotel; and the Large Visitor Attraction winner was Castle Howard. Best pub went to The Drovers Arm Country Pub & Restaurant while York Gin bagged the Shop of the Year.

Sean Bullick, managing director at Make It York, said: “We are immensely proud of all the hard work that has gone on in York’s tourism industry over the last year and these awards are a way to really recognise the businesses and individuals who ensure visitors get the very best experiences in the city.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important for us to come together and celebrate the achievements of the industry.

“A huge well done to all finalists - and congratulations and good luck to all our winners who will now be going forward to the VisitEngland Excellence awards later in the year.”

Suzanne Donnelly, of headline sponsor, LNER, said: “LNER are very proud to continue our support for these awards which really showcase all the brilliant work that has taken place in York’s tourism industry over the last 12 months”

Winners of the Visit York Tourism Awards 2020:

B&B and Guest House of the Year – Woodlands Farm Thimbleby

Finalists: No.21 York

Business Events Venue of the Year - The Grand, York

Finalists: Novotel, York Barbican, York Racecourse

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year –Vale of Pickering Caravan Park

Finalists: Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges, York Holiday & Cycle Stop

Experience of the Year – The Bloody Tour of York

Highly Commended: The Cookery School at The Grand, York

Finalists: Castle Howard, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Event of the Year* - York Maze Hallowscream

Highly Commended: York Minster - The Northern Lights

Finalists: JORVIK Viking Festival

International Tourism Award – The Grand, York

Finalists: OE Media

Large Hotel of the Year – The Grand, York

Finalists: Grantley Hall, Hotel Indigo York, The Principal Hotel

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year – Castle Howard

Finalists: JORVIK Viking Centre, National Railway Museum

New Tourism Business of the Year – Grantley Hall

Finalists: Northwood Trail, England’s Fairy Sanctuary, OE Media, Yorkshire Appetite Food Tours

Pub of the Year – The Drovers Arm Restaurant & Country Pub

Finalists: House of Trembling Madness (Lendal), The Ackhorne, The Botanist York

Self Catering Accommodation of the Year – Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges

Finalists: Serenity Inn the City, The Enchantment Chamber

Shop of the Year* - York Gin

Highly Commended: Bluebird Bakery

Finalists: The Balloon Tree Farmshop & Café, The Shop That Must Not Be Named

Small Hotel of the Year – Grays Court Hotel

Finalists: Dean Court Hotel, The Parisi Hotel

Small Visitor Attraction - Energi Trampoline Park

Finalists: Barley Hall, Locked in Games York, Mother Shipton’s Cave, York Army Museum

Taste of York Award – Roots, York

Highly Commended: The Whippet Inn

Finalists: Plush Café, The Star Inn The City, The York Roast Co

Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award – JORVIK Group of Attractions

*Visit York only. These categories are not eligible to go forward to the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.