York Maze has announced it will not be opening as usual this summer - due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a notice and video message on social media, farmer and maze master Tom Pearcy said the popular attraction would remain closed this season.

He said: “We have given the current situation much thought, and sadly we have decided that we should not attempt to open this summer.

"Preparations would need to be underway now, and in the current situation it is just not possible to do it safely.

"The safety of our visitors and staff are always our priority, and we believe that despite the financial implications, the right thing to do is to stay closed this summer.”

York Maze was set to open this year on July 11 for eight weeks over the school summer holidays.

Tom first opened York Maze in 2002 and it has grown to become one of the region’s most popular summer attractions, winning a number or regional and national awards.

As well as the giant 15 acre maize maze, the biggest in Europe, it also offers more than 20 other rides, attractions and shows and welcomes thousands of visitors a day.

Tom added: “Over the years we have grown from a simple field of corn into one of Yorkshire's leading attractions.

"Kids who were some of our first visitors have gone on to work for us joining our extended maze family of over 100 seasonal ‘corn crew’ many of whom return year after year.

"As a farmer I'm aware that many vegetable and fruit farms are struggling to find help as they largely rely on seasonal staff from abroad who are not able to come, so I'm encouraging any students looking for summer jobs to try and help out on the land in another way if they can.”

York Maze said it had invested heavily in redeveloping its signature tractor trailer ride experience which was due to open this year.

Tom said: “It's hugely disappointing, as we were looking forward to launching our new trailer ride experience ‘Crowmania 3...Crow big, or Crow home!’ along with our brand new maze theme for 2020, but rest assured we will be making use of this time to make sure that York Maze 2021 will be the most amazing maze ever.”

Tom added: “On a personal note I would like to thank all of the people working throughout this crisis both on the front line, and behind the scenes to ensure the country can return to normal as soon as possible.

“We will look to make a decision on our Halloween events later in the summer, but until then please follow the government advice, look after each other and let's look forward to creating some amazing memories together again soon.”