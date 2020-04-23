THE boss of York College has put out a video message to students and staff thanking them for all their efforts since the lockdown.
Now that the Easter break is over Lee Probert, the college’s chief executive and principal, has sent a welcome back video message to update students on the latest information about qualifications and results and encouraging prospective students to apply this September.
Earlier this month, Mr Probert welcomed the Government’s decision to base exam results on grades from teachers this year.
Exam boards are currently contacting schools and colleges to ask them to submit their judgments by a deadline that will be no earlier than May 29.
Schools must not share these grades with students and parents until final results are issued. It is hoped pupils will receive their grades before the pre-planned results days in August.
Schools across the UK closed their doors to the majority of students a fortnight ago. Pupils were told that teacher assessments would help grade their GCSE, AS levels and A-levels.
Mr Probert said it remains vitally important that all students stay focused in the weeks and months ahead. He said they should continue to join in with online tuition - this is as much about student welfare as it is about learning, as it’s important students don’t feel isolated.
Mr Probert also said it’s important to continue with study for exam students if they are planning to go on to study at A-level or university.
