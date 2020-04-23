LOCKED down residents should make the most of the warm sunshine on their daily exercise in York - cooler, wetter weather is on the way from next week.
Hazy sunshine is expected in York for the next three days, with temperatures set to peak at 19C on Saturday.
But Sunday will see the beginning of the change, with the possibility of showers later as well as sunshine, and there could be light rain and temperatures could fall as low as 12 C by Tuesday.
Forecasters expect May to bring a significant change, with Atlantic low pressure areas set to bring wetter and breezier conditions at times, until at least the middle of the month - although there should still be some warmer and sunnier spells.