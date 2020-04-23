AN EMERGENCY appeal set up to ensure children in York would not go hungry during the Covid-19 crisis has raised £50,000.

The Island charity's Hampers of Hope fundraising campaign reached its initial target of £25,000 in donations in less than a week of its launch, and has gone on to raise double that.

Chief executive officer Nigel Poulton said the money would ensure the most vulnerable Island families would not go hungry, and the charity would be able to extend their hamper deliveries and phone-line support beyond the 12-week period, if the lockdown was still in place then.

He said the donations were "incredible and so amazing".

"It's encouraging that we can continue to support the families for a longer period now, still of course unknown."

Nigel and The Island's team have been busy delivering hampers of essential supplies to families across the city.

As well as food packages, the deliveries have included toiletries and activities and toys for the children.

"We are especially finding that the arts crafts and other resources, games, fun activities etc are a real hope for the parent(s) and carers," said Nigel. "We also include some treats for them as well."

Parents and children who have benefited have been sending heartfelt messages of thanks for the support shown to them.

In normal circumstances, The Island supports children and young people across the city with one-to-one mentoring sessions, and group activities, to help build up their self-esteem, confidence and resilience.

Hampers of Hope supporters have included York Children’s Trust, Patrick Shepherd, The Ed De Nunzio Charitable Trust, The Little Society, Lucia's Wine Bar, Cut & Craft, York Lions Ladies and all of the City of York Council wards who provided generous grants towards the appeal.

The charity has also thanked the anonymous donors.

"Together, you have all helped us to make a real difference in the lives of the most vulnerable Island families," said Nigel. "Your kindness and generosity mean a lot to us and we cannot thank you enough."

Donations in kind have also come from shops, supermarkets and restaurants, including a recent delivery from Bettys of tea bags, home made bread, fruit cakes and tea cakes to add to the hampers.

Nigel said: “One mother texted me to say 'Thank you so much for your kind hampers. I have never had anything from Bettys. You and your team are working so hard for families like myself and I know it’s definitely appreciated'.

Nigel has paid tribute to the volunteers and staff team who have been delivering the hampers, including Emma Thompson, Mariah Barrie and Ella Barrie, and colleagues Stephanie Simpson and Grace Holland who have been working and lending support remotely.

Other messages from grateful families include ‘Thank you again so much for your help. My children and I really do appreciate it’, while a single mum of two small children wrote: ‘Thank you so much - God Bless you’.

Others wrote: ‘Thank you for the food package today Nigel, very much appreciated and a big thank you to you and the team at The Island.

‘Thank you for food delivery. The food hampers we receive help us so much.’

‘Thank you ever so much for the stuff that you have supplied for my kids, they loved them.’

“Thank you so much Mariah (one of the team). I nearly cried when I saw all the exciting things you have put in the bag for the kids. They are so happy, thank you so much.”

‘The delivery it means the world’.