Many people say they will feel uncomfortable going to newly reopened stores and services once the lockdown is lifted, according to new figures.

It looks increasingly likely that COVID-19 lockdown restrictions will begin to ease in the coming weeks, allowing certain businesses to reopen.

There is a hope, among business owners and Government ministers, that this will help kickstart the economy.

However, new YouGov research shows that the public still feel wary about returning to public places, even if the rules permit them to do so.

The places that are rumoured to be reopening first, such as garden centres or clothing stores, are also the places that people would feel most comfortable returning to. Although in both cases there are substantial minorities who would still feel uncomfortable.

All of the following numbers exclude people who wouldn’t visit each type of place in normal situations.

In the case of garden centres, one in four say they would feel uncomfortable, compared to 70 per cent who would feel comfortable. For clothing stores that rises to 46 per cent saying they would feel uncomfortable, with 48 per cent saying comfortable.

Generally speaking, the public are more concerned about visiting places where they would likely end up in closer contact with others.

Just 32 per cent said they would feel comfortable going back to pubs and bars, 32 per cent for beauty and nail salons and 30 per cent for gyms. In each case around twice as many said they would feel uncomfortable going back.

The number saying they would feel comfortable were a bit higher for coffee shops (36 per cent) and restaurants (37 per cent) although a majority in both cases say they would feel uncomfortable.

The picture looks a bit more optimistic for hairdressers and barbers which, despite the close contact required, the public did feel more comfortable with. Perhaps driven by the fear of the DIY haircut, 48 per cent said they would be comfortable going back, with 46 per cent saying they would feel uncomfortable.

There is a noticeable gender difference across most of the areas tested. For example, looking specifically at clothing stores, 54 per cent of men say they would feel comfortable going back, compared to 42 per cent of women.

There is a similar age divide, with 64 per cent of 18 to 24 year olds saying they would feel comfortable returning to clothing stores, compared to just 46 per cent of those aged from 50 to 64.

The numbers are even lower for those aged over 65, although most of that age group will likely still be in isolation after the lockdown has eased.

As reported in the York Press today, spending in York has plummeted by more than 50 per cent since lockdown started.

Chair of the York Retail Forum, Phil Pinder, said he was worried how shops in the city could manage post-lockdown.

He said: “I have serious concerns about post-lockdown for York. The Shambles is just over two metres wide at its narrowest point. Social distancing is going to be difficult.”