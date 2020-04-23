A WORLD renowned explorer is set to deliver their new show at a venue in York early next year.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes heads to York Barbican in March 2021 with his new live show, ‘Living Dangerously’.

Named by the Guinness Book of Records as ‘the world’s greatest living explorer’, Sir Ranulph Fiennes has spent his life in pursuit of extreme adventure, risking life and limb in some of the most ambitious private expeditions ever undertaken.

Amongst his record-breaking achievements, he was the first to reach both poles, the first to cross the Antarctic and the Arctic Ocean, and the first to circumnavigate the world along its polar axis.

In his new live show, ‘Living Dangerously’, Sir Ranulph Fiennes offers a personal journey through his life, from his early years to the present day.

He will also share insights into his trans-global expedition and his current global reach challenge - his goal to become the first person in the world to cross both polar ice caps and climb the highest mountain on each of the seven continents.

Tickets for his ‘Living Dangerously’ live show can be booked online from today at: yorkbarbican.co.uk