A CYCLIST has died in a crash in the Yorkshire Dales.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened on the B6265 Hebden Road at Dibbles Bridge at about 4.20pm yesterday (Wednesday 22 April).

It involved a single pedal cycle who was travelling from Pateley Bridge towards Grassington.

The 66-year-old male rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for a number of hours while police examined the scene.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the pedal cyclist prior to the incident. If you have any information which may assist this investigation please email Andrew.Ingram@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or you can call 101.

"Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200067399."