SPENDING in York has plummeted by more than 50 per cent due to coronavirus measures - and the city faces "challenging times" post-lockdown.

Figures from the Social Investment Business charity show that York’s economy has been hit by universities closing and a fall in tourism - with spending in the city dropping by 55 per cent in the first week of April compared to the same period last year.

That was the fifth-biggest fall out of 80 "larger" English and Welsh cities that the charity looked at.

Non-grocery shopping in York has also collapsed, falling by 75 per cent.

Chair of the York Retail Forum, Phil Pinder, said he was worried how shops in the city could manage post-lockdown.

He said: “I have serious concerns about post-lockdown for York. The Shambles is just over two metres wide at its narrowest point. Social distancing is going to be difficult.”

Andrew Lowson, executive director at York BID, said: “York city centre is around 70 per cent retail and hospitality businesses, so the immediate effects were obvious and there was great alarm over cashflow. But, providing that the lockdown does not go on longer than current predictions, we are hopeful that the majority of York businesses will re-open and be ready for trade.”

Meanwhile, Make it York said it has already started to draft up a "recovery campaign" - with plans to host high-profile events - in order to help boost the city’s local economy post-lockdown.

Sean Bullick, managing director at Make It York, said: “We are already starting to work on a recovery campaign for the city - looking at how best we can work with partners from York council and York BID - to most effectively boost the local economy.

“A key part of this will be working with all business and retailers to ensure we gain insight from all sectors to create an effective action plan.

“We are also working behind the scenes to start planning for some high profile events, for when the lockdown restrictions are lifted, to ensure that York continues to be front of mind as a destination to visit and to continue to engage residents with what the city has to offer.”

Cllr Andrew Waller, City of York Council executive member for economy and strategic planning, said: “We will continue to engage with our local partners to make sure we help protect jobs and promote inclusive economic growth.

“These are going to be very challenging times, especially as it will be a long time before a ‘new normal’ resumes with some forms of restrictions happening in the interim.”

He said the council will renew the economic strategy in light of the pandemic, adding that major regeneration schemes such as York Central were now more important than ever.

Cllr Waller said the council had also been at the side of businesses during the crisis.

He said: "We’ve already processed over £100 million in government relief and grants – meaning 5,500 businesses in these most vulnerable sectors have got more cash in their bank accounts to help them weather the storm.

"We’ve also successfully lobbied government for more support for the city’s 12,000 self-employed and improvements to the government-backed bank loans, while putting in place our own £1 million fund for small and micro businesses which find themselves unable to access any of the national support."