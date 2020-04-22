POLICE have issued a warning to people in North Yorkshire to avoid meeting up after a group of seven men from York were fined after officers found them drinking alcohol in the beer garden of a closed pub.

The men, aged between 18 and 45 had ended up there after going on a bike ride on Sunday (April 19).

Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker, said: “The majority of people in North Yorkshire can be proud of what they have done to help slow the spread of the virus and save lives. But sadly our officers have come across a minority who, despite all the publicity and the clear messages about the danger posed by this virus, believe the rules don’t apply to them.

“Although there are indications that the spread of COVID-19 maybe slowing, the Government has made it clear that the fight against this virus is not. If you choose to ignore the advice and meet up with friends or family or travel unnecessarily, you are jeopardising all the progress we have made and you are putting more lives at risk, including the lives of your parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters and children.

“We urge you to think twice before you go out, follow the Government’s restrictions and do not meet up with friends and family that you do not live with. Our task remains unchanged, and as we head into the weekend, there’ll be more officers out on high-visibility patrols who will continue to engage, explain and encourage members of the public to follow the guidance. Please be aware that although we continue to take this approach, we are not afraid to use the legislative powers if we have to.”

Some of the people officers have come across in the past week include a group of nine men from West Yorkshire who were all fined after being found in Malham in the Yorkshire Dales late on Sunday night. Officers came across the group at around 11.45pm on Sunday 19 April. Aged between 22 and 41, the group had travelled from Bradford but could give no reason for being in the village.

On the same day, three men from Merseyside were stopped on A1 who could give no reasonable reason for travelling, each were issued with a fine.

Three men from West Yorkshire aged between 30 and 48 were all fined when the car they were travelling in was stopped on the A64 in North Yorkshire after travelling through Merseyside, Staffordshire and Derbyshire earlier that day.

On 20 April, a group of adults from York were spotted together in York City Centre on a number of occasions with no reasonable excuse to be out, each one was issued with a fine after previously been advised to return home.