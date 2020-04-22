A miracle moggy may have used up several of its nine lives after it survived being blasted - with a shotgun.

Shocking x-ray images show how three-year-old Dennis escaped death by a whisker after being shot at with the deadly firearm.

But now the 'lucky' black cat is well on the road to recovery - and has found a loving new home in Tadcaster.

The stray cat was taken to the Blue Cross animal charity after a member of the public found him limping.

Staff then admitted him to a vet for further investigation and they were shocked to discover the animal riddled with shotgun bullet shrapnel.

Miraculously, every piece of shrapnel had missed all of his vital organs and spine - however one piece of bullet had fractured his femur.

Following treatment, Dennis now has a permanent limp and one leg 1.5cm shorter than the other, but is showing no signs of discomfort.

He has recently found a new home with a loving family in Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, and is continuing to recover from his ordeal.

Amy Younger, operational supervisor at Blue Cross in Thirsk, said mystery still surrounds Dennis' brush with death.

She added: "When the vet told they had discovered the cause of Dennis’s limp we couldn’t believe he had lived to tell the tale.

"We all thought he had maybe been involved in a car accident or something – not deliberately attacked like this.

"We've seen cats which have been shot with air gun pellets but I've never come across one with shotgun injuries.

"It is certainly very unusual and amazingly lucky that he survived.

"A member of the public brought Dennis in as he had been straying around their home and they wanted to see if it was microchipped, which unfortunately he wasn't.

"We took him into our care and he seemed okay in himself.

"He was a sweet and friendly cat, he just seemed a little tired, curled up a lot and would grumble a bit if you went near his back end.

"It was only when we checked him over and did a routine x-ray that we saw all this shotgun shrapnel in his body.

"There were at least 15 pieces lodged inside him. Luckily, it wasn't giving him too much discomfort but one piece had fractured his femur.

"We treated that but have left the other pieces inside him, the only issue it could cause is a bit of arthritis in later life.

"If we'd tried to remove them all individually he would have ended up looking like a patchwork quilt.

"He also had a large abscess on his neck which was removed, and seemed fine afterwards. He really is an affectionate cat and loves a bit of fuss.

"He has now managed to find a new home with a lovely family and by all accounts is doing well. It is amazing he survived being shot at with a shotgun.

"The bullet shrapnel must have ricocheted and gone into his body. He's done very well to survive his ordeal and we're glad he's now found a loving home."

Dennis was found injured in Skipton-on-Swale, North Yorkshire, in February.

To contribute to the Blue Cross emergency appeal and help care for homeless pets during coronavirus lockdown visit http://www.bluecross.org.uk/donate-covid19