A FLORIST to the stars has returned to her roots to serve the York community during the Covid-19 crisis.

Fulford Flowers, known for its big-budget commissions, from celebrity weddings to film premieres, is now brightening people’s days by delivering rainbow bouquets locally.

Owner Sheryl Popplewell has joined The Press Supporting Local Businesses campaign which is helping family-run and independent businesses to promote how they are operating through the Covid-19 crisis by offering them free adverts.

"It’s crazy how quickly things can change in a short few months," said Sheryl, whose clients have included Elton John, Julie Walters, Rita Ora, Michael Ball, Paloma Faith and Eva Longoria, of Desperate Housewives fame.

"We have had a lot of weddings and events postponed. When they announced shops had to close I thought 'it is back to basics' as a flower shop. We have our reputation, people know about our flowers. It has been nice to get back involved with customers in the local community. I am getting a lot of cards from people saying 'thanks for being there'. It makes you look at things differently."

Sheryl and her husband Wayne had been working backstage at The Brits just a few months ago, and making plans for floral displays at both the England basecamp during the Euros 2020 and the James Bond premiere in London when the UK went into lockdown.

“We were also excited about working on Glastonbury in June, backstage in the VIP areas - an event that has always been a dream for us to work on."

With commissions for funerals already booked in, they continued working on the floral tributes in the shop.

"We understand how important these flowers are at these heartbreaking times," said Sheryl.

They then started to receive enquires about deliveries from people who wanted to show support to relatives who are isolating or to brighten their own homes.

Fulford Flowers started offering rainbow bouquets, for contactless delivery, and created a floral rainbow window display to show their support.

"We feel overwhelmed by the demand of these, and feel privileged we can offer this service to help people get through these really difficult times," said Sheryl.

