A MUSLIM man from York has launched his own creative agency aimed at redefining the role Muslims play in the industry.

Ala Uddin, 29, who went to Fulford School and Fulford Sixth Form launched his new creative shop, Mud Orange, in London on the eve of Ramadan, which starts tomorrow(April 23).

A partnership between Ala and 25-year-old Arif Miah, Ala says Mud Orange will focus on creating campaigns that are deeply rooted in contemporary culture.

Ala, who is the firm's co-founder and executive creative director, said: “We founded Mud Orange because we deeply care about our cultures - particularly how brands can use it creatively and authentically to resonate with their audience in a way that will truly enable them to cut through.”

Arif, who is co-founder and creative strategy director and was previously a strategist for marketing agency, Ogilvy, said: “The mainstream narrative about Muslims is often surrounded with oppression, misogyny, and lifestyles which are against western ideals.

"So most Muslims, understandably, feel like their true identity is not represented on the main stage.

"They want authentic and empowering creative that makes them proud, which is exactly what we aim to do at Mud Orange.”

The first campaign launch from Mud Orange is set to be for MyTenNights, which allows users to automate their donations over the last 10 days of Ramadan, meaning they never miss giving on Laylatul Qadr - the night when Allah revealed the Quran, or Koran, to the prophet Muhammad.

Currently four out of five Muslims in the UK say they would use an automating donation service, to ensure they don’t forget to donate every night.

Set at night, the ‘I Caught Laylatul Qadr’ campaign focuses on donor-centric activity and aims to redefine charity empowerment by shifting from helping beneficiaries, to control over individual Ramadan goals and donations, while also proudly flaunting Muslims in diverse and empowering scenarios.

The campaign, will be shown across the UK, US and Canada in the form of an extensive digital campaign through paid social and digital, including TikTok and Snapchat, as well as across Sky and other VoD services.