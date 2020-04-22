ANOTHER five patients with coronavirus have died at York Hospital, taking the total number of such fatalities there to 55.
The rise is one of the highest daily increases in Covid-19 deaths at the hospital, although it appears some of them relate to patients who died some days ago but whose positive test results have only just come through.
Another patient has also died at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust's other hospital, Scarborough, taking the total number of fatalities for the trust to 86.
The trust said yesterday that its hospitals were coping well, its patients were receiving the care and treatment they needed, the number of admissions had reduced for two weeks in a row and more than 130 Covid-19 patients had been discharged.
NHS England, which published today's statistic for the trust, said that nationwide a further 665 people who tested positive for the coronavirus had died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 16,272.
It said the patients were aged between 26 and 102, and 26 of them, aged between 48 and 95, had no known underlying health condition.
Comments are closed on this article.