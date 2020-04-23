A YORK singer won’t just clap for our carers tonight - he will get out a loudspeaker and sing songs of praise for them from his driveway in Acomb Park.

Duncan Bartlett says he has sung outside his home in Acomb Park every Thursday for the past four weeks to thank NHS staff and all key workers.

Last week’s song was ‘You Make Me Feel So Young,’ as recorded by his favourite crooner Frank Sinatra, and in previous weeks he sang ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow,’ ‘Wonderful World’ and ‘We’ll Meet Again.’

Now he’s planning to sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ after tonight’s (Thursday's) clap by residents at 8pm, and he has also written to the BBC to suggest the song should be broadcast nationwide for people to sing along to across the UK.

Duncan said: “I decided to sing every Thursday after the applause for #clapforourcarers as my own thank you to the NHS, frontline workers and all key workers.

“We have several residents in our street who work in these categories, including my wife who is a teacher.

“Music, and singing in particular helps this world of ours go round. Whether it’s background music while working or studying or ‘in your face’ music at a concert it helps us to live.

“I love singing. I hope people love to hear me sing. I will keep on singing anyway!”

He said he had written to BBC Director General Lord Hall and Radio Two presenter Zoe Ball with the idea of a national broadcast of the song.

In his email, he said: "Can you imagine the impact that playing such a rousing and uplifting anthem would have as people stood in their gardens with the volume up on their TVs and radios or playing the track on their phones and tablets so that we can all sing along together right around the country those unforgettable and iconic words to say thank you to the NHS and all key workers that ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’! Followed of course by a rapturous applause for the #clapforourcarers!

“What a fantastic show of support and solidarity. I feel certain that this would be possible, and go down as a classic TV and Radio moment.”

He said he had not yet received a response from the BBC but had been pushing the idea on Twitter.

“Lots of people in York and further afield are liking the idea, re-tweeting etc so hopefully........? Who knows?”

Champion NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moore has scored a number one single for his cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir.

The song has been adopted as a world-wide anthem to show support for and encouragement to medics battling Covid-19.