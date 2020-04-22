Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue have helped North Yorkshire Police recover a body from a wood near the coast.

Wearing medical PPE, 14 team members used a stretcher to carry the deceased man from woodland north of Cloughton near Scarborough to a private ambulance at nearby Hayburn Wyke yesterday (Tuesday).

The operation took nearly four hours. Seven more team members were on standby.

The identity of the man and the cause of his death are unknown.

It is the second callout for the team in the lockdown. On April 12, they were preparing to go to a man who became unwell on the main track in Wharram Percy Mediaeval Village at the request of Yorkshire Ambulance Service, but were stood down before they could arrive.