AHEAD of Clap for Carers at 8pm tomorrow night, talented young York photographer, Kieran Delaney, thought he'd pay his own tribute to key workers.

The 21-year-old took this shot using torchlight under the night sky while out on his daily walk.

It's the second time this week that Kieran's work has featured on our website. Yesterday, we published his photos of the starry sky above Osbaldwick to mark International Dark Sky Week.

Kieran, who went to All Saints RC School in York, said: "I managed to create this message under another beautiful night sky and am beyond speechless with how it came out.

"Thank you to the NHS, for all that you do."

Kieran, is in The Press Camera Club, and his photography work, which he has been working on for around five years, can be found online under the name ‘Kieran Delaney Visuals.’

More than 1,600 readers are now members of The Press Camera Club.

Clap for Carers encourages the public to give a round of applause to NHS staff and carers in our communities working tirelessly during the Coronavirus pandemic.