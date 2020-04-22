A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl from a York village has raised hundreds of pounds for a hospice after climbing the equivalent of Yorkshire fell Pen-y-ghent using a step ladder.

Esther Windass, of Skelton, climbed 2,277 ft (694 m) to raise money for Martin House children’s hospice in Boston Spa.

The Skelton Primary School pupil took on the challenge on Monday.

Esther climbed up 456 times and so far has raised £450 for the hospice.

Her mum, Sarah, said: “She climbed the height of Pen-y-ghent at home but we live in a bungalow so she is did it on a step ladder.

“She was flagging a bit at lunchtime so we had a big break and some screen time and an afternoon tea as it’s her daddy’s birthday. After that she got a second wind.

“She had a really long lie-in the next day. She was quite tired.”

Sarah added: “We’re really proud of her. She is just so determined.”

The family chose Martin House because the sister of one of Esther's school friends goes there.

You can still support Esther and make a donation at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/esthersladderclimb

Pen-y-ghent is the lowest of the Three Peaks in the Yorkshire Dales.