THE cost of insuring a car in York has soared by 9 per cent in the past year, according to new research.

The £53 average increase takes the average premium in the city to £619, the second highest rise in the North after Harrogate.

The figures have emerged in Confused.com's latest car insurance price index, said to be the 'most comprehensive car insurance price index in the UK' and based on more than six million quotes every quarter.

A spokeswoman said that one of the reasons for the rise was that new technology in cars was more expensive to repair or replace, meaning claims were costing insurers more.

Louise O’Shea, CEO at Confused.com, said the rise in car insurance costs was 'not the news we need especially right now,' but said that as a result of the lockdown, the majority of people were using their cars less, and changes in prices were likely in coming months as insurers adjusted to reflect this.

"It’s important, now more so than ever, for drivers to take a closer look at the price they’re paying for insurance and see if there’s a better deal out there for them," she said.

"And while automatically renewing may seem like the stress-free thing to do in the short-term, it could end up costing drivers more in the long run.

"Those taking this option could be signing up to an annual policy that is potentially hundreds of pounds more expensive than other options out there."