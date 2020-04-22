PETROL prices have plummeted in York to little more than £1 a litre, following a collapse in the international oil market triggered by the coronavirus lockdown.

A litre of unleaded was selling today for £1.027 at Morrisons filling station in Foss Islands Road, with diesel costing £1.087, and the price of petrol could fall to just 99 pence if it reflects falls in the global oil price to an 18-year low, after demand was hit by measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.