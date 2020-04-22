PETROL prices have plummeted in York to little more than £1 a litre, following a collapse in the international oil market triggered by the coronavirus lockdown.
A litre of unleaded was selling today for £1.027 at Morrisons filling station in Foss Islands Road, with diesel costing £1.087, and the price of petrol could fall to just 99 pence if it reflects falls in the global oil price to an 18-year low, after demand was hit by measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.
The price of a barrel of Brent crude oil dropped below $20 a barrel yesterday, slipping as low as $18.10 at one point.
But motoring organisations said petrol forecourts may try to hold their prices above £1 to help them stay afloat during a slump in sales.
And the campaign group FairFuelUK claimed last week that 'greedy' oil corporations have been failing to pass on massive wholesale falls in petrol and diesel to UK logistics businesses, essential workers and those who have to drive.
It claimed a litre of petrol should fall to 98p and diesel 106p.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment