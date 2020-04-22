A HIGH street retailer with three stores in York says a marked surge in the sale of pregnancy tests could point to a post lockdown baby boom.
Poundland, which has city centre stores in Low Petergate and Coney Street, as well as an outlet at Monks Cross, says they have seen a rise in demand for pregnancy test kits since the start of the Coronavirus lockdown.
The discount retailer, which has kept most of its stores open to sell essential items, has seen weekly sales of £1 pregnancy tests rise by 25 per cent since the first week of lockdown.
They have made a list of their top ten store where the test is a best seller:
1 Sutton Coldfield
2 Slough
3 West Bromwich
4 Wealdstone
5 Kilburn
6 Nottingham
7 Woolwich
8 Pitsea, Essex,
9 Londonderry
10 Thornton Heath
Tim Bettley, trading director at Poundland, said: “If you’ve been wondering how people have been spending their time in lockdown, we’ve found the answer.
“Couples under the same roof don’t need to worry about social distancing and they’ve been getting up close and comfortable, as our sales figures show.
“Based on our sales, Britain should be preparing for a baby boom as couples found more entertaining ways to relax than watching box sets or doing jigsaws.”
