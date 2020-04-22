FIREFIGHTERS have rescued a man from a river in Selby this morning (Wednesday).

Bob Hoskins, station manager at North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said a man entered the river and a "swift water rescue team" was sent to the scene.

He added: "We put a swift water technician in the water to rescue him and get him on the inflatable sled."

The man was taken to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Crews from Selby and York were called to the incident at about 5.55am.

"Crews used an inflatable raft, ropes and lines and swift water rescue equipment," a spokesperson for the fire and rescue service said.