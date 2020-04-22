PUT your questions to council leaders - as they take part in a live session on Facebook next week.

The special coronavirus question and answer session will be held on City of York Council Facebook page on Tuesday, April 28, from 5pm to 6pm.

Email your question in advance to YourQuestions@york.gov.uk or comment on the live video.

Council leader Keith Aspden, deputy leader Andy D'Agorne, director of public health Sharon Stoltz, interim head of paid services Ian Floyd and Cllr Paula Widdowson, executive member for environment, will be taking part.

Cllr D’Agorne said: “This is a great opportunity for us to get direct feedback from residents about how the lockdown is affecting them, their families and neighbours in York.

"We can also share some of the amazing work taking place in every community.

“I want to encourage resident to email us your questions and join us next week to have a conversation about our city’s response to coronavirus and how we are working together to save lives.”

Cllr Aspden added: “In these unprecedented times, it’s essential that we try new ways of reaching our residents and enabling them to ask questions and raise concerns about the city’s response to the outbreak of coronavirus.”

Visit facebook.com/cityofyork.