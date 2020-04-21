THE number of confirmed coronavirus cases in York and North Yorkshire has risen again.
Latest figures from Public Health England show there were 189 confirmed cases in the City of York Council area by around 4pm today (April 21), compared with 183 yesterday.
The North Yorkshire County Council area saw a bigger rise in the number, from 629 to 656, while the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area saw an increase of seven, from 337 to 346.
As of around 4pm today, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK is 129,044, 96,117 of these in England.
There have been 17,337 Covid-19 related deaths, 15,606 of these in England.
Only the most seriously ill patients are tested for Covid-19, for example when hospitalised, and so there many more people infected by the virus out in the community.