A TRAINING provider in North Yorkshire has won recognition for the learning and career support it delivers to students across the UK.

The Skills Network (TSN) has been accredited with the matrix Standard, the international quality standard for organisations that provide advice and guidance.

The accolade acknowledges the impact of the career advice TSN provides on the progression of its online learners.

Now in its 11th year, TSN operates with 200 staff at its Selby head office and a wider staff network of 500 remote tutors and skills coaches.

TSN offers online courses and distance learning qualifications in subjects such as accounting, business, childcare, health and social care and mental health, in the UK and internationally.

Roger Chapman, head of the Matrix Service for The Growth Company, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for The Skills Network, and I would like to congratulate the team on their success.

"We believe that at the heart of high-quality advice and support services are strong leadership, excellent service and a focus on continuous improvement, all underpinned by effective use of the resources available.

"With its accreditation success, TSN is working to provide the best possible support for its students.”

Claire Conlaund, managing director at TSN, said: “We are privileged to work in a sector where we can inspire, support and influence so many individuals’ progression in both work and life.

"To be recognised by Matrix for the delivery of high-quality information, advice and guidance is an excellent milestone in our continuous drive towards the delivery of exceptional education and training for all.

"It’s also a true testament to the ambition, work rate and performance of our staff and the excellent partnerships we have built with our learners, employers and other stakeholders."