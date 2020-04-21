THESE are some of the first photos from inside the new Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate.
Press Association photographer, Danny Lawson got to go behind the scenes at the new NHS facility ahead of the official opening today (April 21) by fundraising veteran Captain Tom Moore on a videolink.
The hospital is one of a network of seven sites providing surge capacity across England during the coronavirus pandemic.
Based in Harrogate Convention Centre, it will provide some 500 more beds for coronavirus patients, if local services need them.
Click here to read the full story on how the event unfolded.