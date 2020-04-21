SEVEN people have died from Covid-19 in care homes and in their own homes in the York area, according to new figures released by the Office for National Statistics. (ONS)
Four people with the coronavirus died at home in the City of York Council area in the period up to April 10, says the ONS.
Another three died in care homes in the local authority's area in the same period, with 17 deaths in hospital.
The statistics on coronavirus deaths which are published each day by NHS England only relate to patients dying in hospitals, such as York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital, and so fail to present a full picture of the impact of the disease in the community.
Overall, 13,121 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in England and Wales up to 10 April, much higher than the 9,288 people who died in UK hospitals during the same period.
Care home bosses have said they are facing a 'perfect storm' from the virus, with some staff going off sick or into isolation, inadequate PPE for staff, and insufficient tests to determine whether residents have the virus.
Ministers have promised to ramp up testing for social care workers and residents, pledging tests for all those who need them, as well as improving access to vital protective equipment.
