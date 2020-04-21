A CYCLIST suffered head injuries in a crash with a car in York.

The incident happened yesterday (Monday, April 20) in Haxby on York Road and involved a white Nissan Qashqai and a cyclist.

The cyclist was taken to hospital and treated for a broken shoulder and minor head injuries. He was discharged later that same day.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Information suggests that there may have been further vehicles involved, in particular police would like to identify and speak with the driver of a small red vehicle which was believed to be overtaking a parked van or large goods vehicle at the time of this incident."

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident. We would also like to speak to anybody who has dash cam footage that captured this incident or the the moments leading up to and after the collision.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Andrew Muir. You can also email andrew.muir@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200065515.