CHILDREN at a York primary school have made their own tribute to their hero Captain Tom Moore.

Pupils and staff at Westfield primary school in Acomb talked about the achievements of 100-year-old veteran Cpt Tom in their virtual assembly this morning and they've made their very own Lego animation to say thank you.

Cpt Tom has touched the hearts of the nation after walking 100 lengths of his garden for NHS Charities Together and raising £27 million to date.

Their efforts have come to the attention of Cpt Tom himself on Twitter and their video has already had more than 15,000 views.