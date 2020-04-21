A MAN was injured when he was hit by a car on the A64 in Ryedale.
North Yorkshire is now appealing for information and witnesses after the collision.
The man was walking on the A64 from Malton to Ganton in the early hours of Monday, March 30, when he was hit by a car, North Yorkshire Police said. He suffered injuries to his head, hands and leg, the force added.
It said the injured man cannot remember precise details of the incident. However, it is believed to have taken place at the traffic lights in Sherburn, near some roadworks, some time between 2am and 3am.
Anyone who was on the A64 between Malton and Scarborough in the early hours of Monday, March 30, and may have information or relevant dash-cam footage, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.
Call 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Zoe Todd.
Quote reference number 12200052318 when passing information.
