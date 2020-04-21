THESE stunning shots of the night sky over Osbaldwick were taken by an aspiring young photographer over Osbaldwick.

To mark International Dark Sky Week, 21-year-old Kieran Delaney took these shots on his daily walk on Sunday night.

Kieran, who went to All Saints RC School in York, said: "One of my favourite things to photograph is the night sky.

"Due to us being in lockdown and following social measures I think the night sky is something for us all to look at, from our doorsteps and back gardens, and remain positive."

Kiernan, who is in The Press Camera Club, is in the photos himself and put his camera on a self timer to take the shots which also feature a laser pen.

Kieran, who’s work has featured in The Press numerous times over recent years, won the Camera Club competition over the Christmas period.

His photography work, which he has been working on for around five years, can be found online under the name ‘Kieran Delaney Visuals.’

More than 1,600 readers have joined The Press Camera Club.

The International Dark-Sky Association (IDA)'s annual event celebrating the night sky runs until April 26.