A MOTORIST has been reported for allegedly breaching the coronavirus rules on essential travel after driving to the North Yorkshire coast to metal detect on the beach, according to police.
Roads policing sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, tweeted to say that his colleague stopped a car near Malton at 11.20pm on Monday.
He added: "Apparently the driver was on his way back to Lancashire from Filey having been there metal detecting on the beach. Not an essential journey under the current #COVIDー19 guidelines so reported."
