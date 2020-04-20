DOG owners are being warned to be vigilant about a deadly infection.

There have been 80 reported cases of parasite lungworm reported in the York area - according to an animal health organisation.

The disease can cause serious health problems in dogs, and can be fatal if not diagnosed and treated according to company Bayer.

Dogs could be at risk of serious illness from the increasingly common lungworm disease which can be caused by the animals eating garden slugs, according to the leading vet charity.

The average British garden contains up to 20,000 slugs and snails and, following December’s recording breaking warm temperatures, that number is likely to increase.

As slug numbers increase thanks to recent warm, wet weather, families at home are being warned to be mindful of the increased risk of lungworm when letting dogs play in back gardens during the coronavirus lockdown.

Bayer has set up a lungworm map monitoring cases and showing how much of a concern the disease is in any specific area around the country.

The PDSA’s most current Wellbeing report says that 26 per cent of the UK adult population has a dog with an estimated 9.9 million pet dogs.

PDSA vet, Fran Neve, says: “Cases of lungworm are becoming much more common and the condition can pose a risk to dogs across much of the UK.

"Once pets are infected, lungworm can go on to cause serious problems such as heart failure, kidney disease, breathing difficulties, seizures and bleeding/clotting disorders.

"Common symptoms include unexplained bleeding, coughing, seizures and even blindness.

"Symptoms can develop very quickly, and owners should contact their vet by telephone if they see any changes in their pets’ health.

"Owners can protect their dogs form lungworm by making sure their regular worming routine includes lungworm protection that is veterinary-licensed.”

Slugs carry the lungworm parasite and some dogs deliberately eat the slimy invertebrates. Animals can also be infected when they forage in long grass and when slugs crawls into their food and drink containers.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms of the infection include: coughing, changes in breathing or struggling to breathe, going off food, upset stomach with vomiting and/or diarrhoea, weight loss, tiredness, unexplained or excessive bruising, pale gums, blindness and bleeding.

How to prevent your dog catching lungworm

• Regular worming treatments

• Picking up your dog’s faeces quickly. This will help prevent the spread of lungworm

• Removing toys and bowls from the garden overnight so they are not exposed to slugs and snails

• Changing the water in water bowls frequently

Lungworm cannot be transmitted to humans.

For more informations visit pdsa.org.uk and to check the map visit mypetandi.bayer.com/uk/lungworm-map/