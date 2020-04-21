CITY of York Council has issued an update on reopening the tips.

A spokesperson said there are currently no plans to reopen either of York's tips - the household waste recycling centres at Hazel Court and Towthorpe.

Both site have been closed to residents since late March - but remain open to commercial waste permit holders such as builders.

Garden waste - green bin - collections have been cancelled so that council staff can focus on household black bin rounds.

James Gilchrist, assistant director of environment at the council, said: “The household waste recycling centres are currently open for essential commercial use, however, they are unavailable to the public based on clear Government guidance on ‘essential journeys.’

"We have also re-prioritised staff and resources to ensure household waste and recycling collections can continue, in order to support local residents staying in their homes. Looking forward, we are developing plans of how to reopen sites, once restrictions have lifted, whilst ensuring staff and public safety is maintained.”