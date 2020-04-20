THE deserted streets of York city centre during coronavirus lockdown have been filmed from the air with a drone.
The drone footage, supplied to The Press by a reader, shows not a soul in sight in the area around the Minster, normally buzzing with tourists and worshippers.
It's a similar picture near the City Walls and Lendal Bridge, with just a couple of vehicles in an area which is often choked with traffic.
Stonegate is also empty of the usual crowds of tourists and shoppers.
